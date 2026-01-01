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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2022 Subaru WRX

25,235 KM

Details Description Features

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2022 Subaru WRX

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14220116

2022 Subaru WRX

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Used
25,235KM
VIN JF1VBAN64N8025436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,235 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
digital signal processor
11 Speakers

Exterior

LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Bodyside Insert

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Hill start assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Driver side knee airbag
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)

Convenience

Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
fuel
trunk
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Black side window trim
Sport front bucket seats
Amplifier
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Console Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Auto-Leveling Headlights
Pre-Collision Braking
7 Airbags
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
4 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lead Vehicle Start Alert
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Driver Attention Alert
Real-Time Traffic
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
Heated Sport Bucket Seats
Lane keep assist and sway warning
AM/FM/Satellite
EyeSight Package
AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System
external memory control
EyeSight Assist Monitor
Oil Pressure Warning
remote engine start and stop
remote climate control
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Internet radio capability
Selectable mode transmission
Sun visor strip
Rear seat cheque warning
ice
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Predictive brake assist system
Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Height and tilt adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual front seat head restraint control
Anti-whiplash front seat head restraints
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Real-time weather
Cruise control with stop and go
Power cargo area access release
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Transmission fluid temp warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
36 month/unlimited
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Driver seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
LEV3-ULEV125 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 125 emissions
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black rear bumper rub strip
Black windshield trim
Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Heated windshield wiper park
Carpet trunk lid trim
3 month satellite trial subscription
Analog instrumentation display
Low level warning for oil
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Leatherette shifter boot
Gauge cluster display size: 4.20
Sport style pedals
Branded speakers
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
Directionally adaptive headlights
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
Sport ride suspension
Turbo/supercharger boost gauge
Leatherette instrument panel insert
Stainless steel quasi-dual exhaust with polished tailpipe finisher
Simulated suede and leatherette front seat upholstery
Simulated suede and leatherette
Full-time AWD
5 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Delay interior courtesy lights
8-speed CVT
11.6 inch primary display
Simulated carbon fibre and metal-look door panel insert
2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer Engine
Subaru Performance Transmission
245/40R18 Dunlop SP Sport Maxx Tires
18" X 8.5" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Wheels
Soft-Touch with Ultrasuede Inserts Seating Surfaces
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror with HomeLink and Compass
18 x 8.5-inch front and rear grey aluminum wheels
P245/40YR18 summer performance BSW front and rear tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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604-777-1292

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2022 Subaru WRX