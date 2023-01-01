$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10452099
- Stock #: 221642
- VIN: 7SAYGDEF7NF390545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 221642
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
