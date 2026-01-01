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2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

42,727 KM

Details Features

$25,199

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle
14520661

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

604-210-9209

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Contact Seller

$25,199

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
42,727KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX2NM109743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,727 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

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604-210-9209

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$25,199

+ taxes & licensing>

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

604-210-9209

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan