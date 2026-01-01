$25,199+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4
604-210-9209
$25,199
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,727KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX2NM109743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,727 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4
Call Dealer
604-210-XXXX(click to show)
$25,199
+ taxes & licensing>
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
604-210-9209
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan