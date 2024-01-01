$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV LT
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV LT
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,332KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FY6S05P4168876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 32355A
- Mileage 24,332 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2014 Toyota Tundra 361,058 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 163,729 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Highline 21,156 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Call Dealer
1-888-992-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2023 Chevrolet Bolt