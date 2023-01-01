Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

9,335 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Camaro

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10426653
  2. 10426653
  3. 10426653
  4. 10426653
  5. 10426653
  6. 10426653
  7. 10426653
  8. 10426653
  9. 10426653
  10. 10426653
  11. 10426653
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
9,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10426653
  • Stock #: 231632
  • VIN: 1G1FH3D77P0119825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 231632
  • Mileage 9,335 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2021 Kia Sportage
74,098 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 210,587 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory