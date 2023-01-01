$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
9,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 231632
- VIN: 1G1FH3D77P0119825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 9,335 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
