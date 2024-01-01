Menu
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

22,521 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

ACTIV

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

ACTIV

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MSSLXPB050804

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 231746 EK
  • Mileage 22,521 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer