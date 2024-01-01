$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
ACTIV
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MSSLXPB050804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 231746 EK
- Mileage 22,521 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
