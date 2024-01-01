Menu
Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

36,481 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  11524956
  2. 11524956
  3. 11524956
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,481KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEE80PG115723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 238333
  • Mileage 36,481 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

2023 GMC Sierra 1500