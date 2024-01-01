$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
2023 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
19,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GT49WE78PF145813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 238291
- Mileage 19,670 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2023 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali 19,670 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain Denali 14,341 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Heated Seats, Backup Camera, SLT trim, 10 Speed Automatic 125,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Call Dealer
1-888-992-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2023 GMC Sierra 3500