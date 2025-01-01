Menu
Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money. <p>Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.</p> Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2023 GMC Yukon

23,255 KM

Details Description Features

$110,808

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Yukon

Denali Navigation, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle
13069708

2023 GMC Yukon

Denali Navigation, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$110,808

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,255KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2DKL2PR528599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

