2023 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 5 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10166031

10166031 Stock #: PP3460

PP3460 VIN: 2HGFE2F37PH100662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 34,569 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.