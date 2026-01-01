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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2023 Honda Civic

37,467 KM

Details Description Features

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2023 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle
14111590

2023 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Used
37,467KM
VIN 2HGFE2F59PH110692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,467 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
Electronic Parking Brake
Continuously variable transmission

Exterior

LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear side impact airbags
Traffic sign recognition

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
trunk
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Black side window trim
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
CVT
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Metal-Look Console Insert
Capless fuel filler
speed sensitive volume
4-wheel disk brakes
3 USB ports
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROLWITH STOP AND GO
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
AM/FM Audio System
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
10 Airbags
Combi Fabric Seating Surfaces
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
ice
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver and passenger side knee airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Power cargo area access release
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
36 month/unlimited
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Black door mirrors
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Vinyl shifter boot
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
7 inch primary display
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black windshield trim
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Low level warning for fuel
Carpet trunk lid trim
Piano black and metal-look instrument panel insert
Piano black and metal-look interior accents
Hands-on cruise control
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
Sport style pedals
Keyfob window control
First-row sliding and tilting glass moonroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Gauge cluster display size: 7.00
Stainless steel single exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
Cloth and leatherette front seat upholstery
Cloth and leatherette rear seat upholstery
2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Engine
Body-coloured rear bumper insert
P235/40WR18 AS BSW front and rear tires
235/40R18 91W AS Tires
18" Aluminum-Alloy Black Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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2023 Honda Civic