2023 Kia Forte

13 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

2023 Kia Forte

2023 Kia Forte

LX

2023 Kia Forte

LX

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10528062
  • Stock #: PP3572
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD8PE676369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP3572
  • Mileage 13 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

