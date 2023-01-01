2023 Kia K5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 7 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10339686

10339686 Stock #: PP3527

PP3527 VIN: 5XXG44J82PG205732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PP3527

Mileage 9,740 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.