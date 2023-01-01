Menu
2023 Kia Soul

4,580 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

604-777-1292

2023 Kia Soul

2023 Kia Soul

EX+

2023 Kia Soul

EX+

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1881 United Blvd, Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4,580KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10166034
  • Stock #: PP3462
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU6P7852627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,580 KM

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

Kia West

1881 United Blvd, Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-XXXX

604-777-1292

