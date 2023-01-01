Menu
2023 Mazda CX-5

2,802 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

2023 Mazda CX-5

2023 Mazda CX-5

Kuro Edition

2023 Mazda CX-5

Kuro Edition

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,802KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10186050
  • Stock #: PP3487
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM4P0111508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,802 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

