Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

52,482 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 4-Cyl Diesel HO

13468474

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 4-Cyl Diesel HO

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,482KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1Z4NGHY0PT143519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 230230P
  • Mileage 52,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter