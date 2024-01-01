$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE S-AWC
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE S-AWC
Location
Tricity Mitsubishi
2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4
604-464-3330
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment
call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots
http://www.tricitymits.com/used/Mitsubishi-Eclipse_Cross-2023-id10917377.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tricity Mitsubishi
Tricity Mitsubishi
Call Dealer
604-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-464-3330