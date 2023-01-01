2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

We have the largest MITSUBISHI inventory in BC! Open 7 days a week! Trade-ins welcome. First time buyers - welcome! Industry leading warranty: 5 year/100

000km comprehensive

10 year/160

000km powertrain

5 year/unlimited km roadside assistance! New/No credit and Bad credit financing available with close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. Advertised sale price reflects all available rebates with cash purchase or regular rate financing. For a...

call or send in inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee

$599 finance placement fee

and $395 prep fee (on Outlander PHEV's). Visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector