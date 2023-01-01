Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

233 KM

Details Description Features

$39,978

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,978

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

Contact Seller
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE - Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE - Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

Contact Seller

$39,978

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
233KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10161486
  • Stock #: 236353
  • VIN: JA4J4UA84PZ616353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 233 KM

Vehicle Description

http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Mitsubishi-Outlander-2023-id9778329.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

We have the largest MITSUBISHI inventory in BC! Open 7 days a week! Trade-ins welcome. First time buyers - welcome! Industry leading warranty: 5 year/100
000km comprehensive
10 year/160
000km powertrain
5 year/unlimited km roadside assistance! New/No credit and Bad credit financing available with close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. Advertised sale price reflects all available rebates with cash purchase or regular rate financing. For a...
call or send in inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee
$599 finance placement fee
and $395 prep fee (on Outlander PHEV's). Visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector
Port Coquitlam OR send in online inquiry for a quick response.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2017 RAM 3500 Larami...
 93,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 48,334 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 878 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory