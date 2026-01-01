Menu
Account
Sign In
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee from $195 to $1395. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

56,905 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle
13510811

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

  1. 13510811
  2. 13510811
  3. 13510811
  4. 13510811
  5. 13510811
  6. 13510811
  7. 13510811
  8. 13510811
  9. 13510811
  10. 13510811
  11. 13510811
  12. 13510811
  13. 13510811
  14. 13510811
  15. 13510811
  16. 13510811
  17. 13510811
  18. 13510811
  19. 13510811
  20. 13510811
  21. 13510811
  22. 13510811
  23. 13510811
  24. 13510811
  25. 13510811
  26. 13510811
  27. 13510811
  28. 13510811
  29. 13510811
  30. 13510811
  31. 13510811
  32. 13510811
  33. 13510811
  34. 13510811
  35. 13510811
  36. 13510811
  37. 13510811
  38. 13510811
  39. 13510811
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,905KM
VIN JA4J4UA8XPZ616731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour COSMIC BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 259087A
  • Mileage 56,905 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee from $195 to $1395. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2024 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Coupe for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Coupe 0 $119,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev 25,242 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 SL Premium for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 SL Premium 100,456 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander