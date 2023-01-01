Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Recent Arrival! 2023 Toyota bZ4X Electric Motor FWD Single-Speed Automatic Includes: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes</p> <p> and Wheels: 18 Alloy w/Covers. FREE CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment</p> <p> call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector</p> <a href=http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Toyota-bZ4X-2023-id10317754.html>http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Toyota-bZ4X-2023-id10317754.html</a>

2023 Toyota bZ4X

11,682 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota bZ4X

LE FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota bZ4X

LE FWD

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
11,682KM
Used
VIN JTMAAAAA7PA003061

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2023 Toyota bZ4X Electric Motor FWD Single-Speed Automatic Includes: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes


and Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Covers. FREE CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment


call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector


http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Toyota-bZ4X-2023-id10317754.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Axle Ratio TBD

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial
Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.
Radio: Toyota Multimedia w/12.3" Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4x4 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4x4 43,474 KM $62,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda HR-V Sport AWD CVT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2019 Honda HR-V Sport AWD CVT 120,721 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury DCT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury DCT 9,032 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota bZ4X