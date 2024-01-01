Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

15,952 KM

Details Features

$54,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

604-210-9209

  1. 11860888
  2. 11860888
  3. 11860888
  4. 11860888
  5. 11860888
  6. 11860888
  7. 11860888
  8. 11860888
  9. 11860888
  10. 11860888
  11. 11860888
  12. 11860888
  13. 11860888
  14. 11860888
  15. 11860888
Contact Seller

$54,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,952KM
VIN 1V2FR2CA0PC543906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black w/ Stripe Quarzit Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # AT23906A
  • Mileage 15,952 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 89,632 KM $23,721 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION 15,952 KM $54,699 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Optima LX for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 Kia Optima LX 138,271 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-9209

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,699

+ taxes & licensing

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

604-210-9209

Contact Seller
2023 Volkswagen Atlas