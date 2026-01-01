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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

93,539 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Volkswagen ID.4

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14178628

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Used
93,539KM
VIN 1V2JNPE80PC043161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,539 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Brake pad wear indicator
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist System
Trailer Wiring Harness
4 Wheel Independent Suspension
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Hill start assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
3.90 axle ratio

Exterior

Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear lip spoiler
Black rear bumper
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers

Safety

6 AIRBAGS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
288
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
400
Black side window trim
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Piano Black Console Insert
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
Rear Collision Mitigation
4 USB ports
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROLWITH STOP AND GO
Piano Black Interior Accents
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Rain Detecting Wipers
Real-Time Traffic
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
external memory control
Cloth/Leatherette Seating Surfaces
Battery charge warning
Built-in virtual assistant
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Full gauge cluster screen
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
washer fluid and brake fluid
Over the air updates
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Regenerative brakes
Seek scan
Driver selectable steering effort
Multi-level cargo floor
External acoustic pedestrian alert
Driver selectable regen levels
Traction battery level gauge
Vehicle tracker
740 kgs (6
Electrically Heated Front Windshield
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
ECO feedback display gauge
Low level warning for coolant
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
84 month/unlimited
Body-coloured door mirrors
Black windshield trim
3 month satellite trial subscription
Electric power/regeneration gauge
Active blind spot system
Front wireless smart device charging
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
Sport style pedals
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
48 month/80
ZEV emissions
Tier 3 Bin 0 emissions
Remote-activated interior climate preconditioning
Digital instrumentation display
Power rear child safety door locks
SAE CCS DC fast charge connector
Plug and charge
Manual charge port door activation
Window grid and roof mount audio antenna
Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
4 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Front disk and rear drum brakes
Proximity key for doors and hands-free start
FM/digital/satellite
Automatic vehicle parking
Proximity/PEPS
Heated front windshield jets
Rear right charge port door
Rear camera with washer
Unresponsive driver assist
Metal-look rear bumper insert
12 inch primary display
041 Lbs) GVWR
96 month/160
Vehicle feature gesture control
170.000 kW
30.000 minutes
Class II tow rating
Keyfob charge port door release
Single-Speed Automatic Transmission
Dual Electric Motor Engine
235/55R19 105T XL Front and 255/50R19 107T XL Rear Tires
8J X 19" Drammen Alloy Wheels
FM/HD with Navigation Radio
Gauge cluster display size: 5.30

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2023 Volkswagen ID.4