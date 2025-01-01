Menu
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 4x4, Navigation, Heated Seats, 4WD, Heated Seats, Remote Vehicle start, Engine control stop start, Auto Lock Rear Differential, Automatic emergency breaking, Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4,648 KM

Details Description Features

$68,414

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss 4x4, Heated Seats, Engine control stop start, HD surround vision, Navigation

13142104

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss 4x4, Heated Seats, Engine control stop start, HD surround vision, Navigation

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$68,414

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,648KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDCED0RG420322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,648 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 4x4, Navigation, Heated Seats, 4WD, Heated Seats, Remote Vehicle start, Engine control stop start, Auto Lock Rear Differential, Automatic emergency breaking,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$68,414

