2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, 4x4, Power driver seat, keyless open, Push button start, remote vehicle start, Power sunroof, Cruise control, back up camera, trailer camera, 12" diagonal, Automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning,

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

12,243 KM

$99,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LT 4x4, remote vehicle start, Power sunroof, Cruise control, back up camera, trailer camera, 12 diagonal, Automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning,

12299066

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LT 4x4, remote vehicle start, Power sunroof, Cruise control, back up camera, trailer camera, 12 diagonal, Automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning,

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,243KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC4YTEY1R1229539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240036T
  • Mileage 12,243 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, 4x4, Power driver seat, keyless open, Push button start, remote vehicle start, Power sunroof, Cruise control, back up camera, trailer camera, 12" diagonal, Automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning,

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-XXXX

1-888-992-3989

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD