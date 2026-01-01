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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2024 Hyundai Elantra

29,863 KM

Details Description Features

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2024 Hyundai Elantra

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13979664

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Used
29,863KM
VIN KMHLM4DG6RU824358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,863 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Bucket front seats
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Exterior

Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
P195/65R15 all-season tires
Projector beam headlights
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Safety

Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear side impact airbags

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
trunk
alternator
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
000 km
Manual climate control
Black side window trim
Woven cloth seating surfaces
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
8 Airbags
CVT
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
speed sensitive volume
Urethane steering wheel
4-wheel disk brakes
4 USB ports
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Driver Attention Alert
mechanical
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
2.0L MPI DOHC I4 CVVT Engine
Driver selectable steering effort
Front windshield solar coating
Rear seat cheque warning
ice
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Voice activated audio controls
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
Keyfob trunk control
Manual folding door mirrors
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Front seat centre armrest
Front seat armrest storage
Stainless steel single exhaust
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Cloth front seat upholstery
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
AM/FM/digital
Window grid audio antenna
Low level warning for fuel
Carpet trunk lid trim
Analog instrumentation display
Black grille with metal-look accents
8 inch primary display
Hands-on cruise control
Traffic sign recognition with automatic speed limit assist
Gauge cluster display size: 4.20
6 beverage holders
Intelligent Variable Transmission
LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
Grey rear bumper rub strip
Full folding rear seats
Manual cargo area access release
P195/65HR15 AS BSW front and rear tires
AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System Radio
15 x 6-inch front and rear silver aluminum wheels
15" X 6.0J Aluminum-Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2024 Hyundai Elantra