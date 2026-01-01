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2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,728KM
VIN KM8KNDDF5RU282928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E961994A
- Mileage 30,728 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Hill start assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
4.706 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
2
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear side impact airbags
Exterior
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Trailer Sway Control
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Tire mobility kit
Active grille shutters
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Insert
Grey Wheel Well Trim
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Additional Features
Automatic
REAR WING SPOILER
4 Doors
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
697
Black side window trim
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
8 Airbags
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
speed sensitive volume
235/55R19 tires
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
5 USB ports
Laminated side window glass
Heat Pump
Cushion Tilt
Stain-resistant cloth seating surfaces
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Driver Attention Alert
Real-Time Traffic
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
external memory control
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Full gauge cluster screen
Key in vehicle warning
Mobile app access
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Selectable mode transmission
Driver selectable steering effort
Front windshield solar coating
Rear seat cheque warning
External acoustic pedestrian alert
Traction battery level gauge
Lead acid battery
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Anti-whiplash front seat head restraints
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice-activated climate control
Rear headliner/pillar climate control ducts
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Cruise control with stop and go
Power cargo area access release
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Front seat armrest storage
Driver seat power reclining
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Cloth front seat upholstery
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Front passenger seat with 6-way directional controls
Rear seats with manual fore and aft
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Passenger seat manual reclining
3 month satellite trial subscription
Vehicle tracker with vehicle slowdown
Electric power/regeneration gauge
Active blind spot system
External exit warning system
Driver selectable regen levels with steering wheel controls
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
12.3 inch primary display
Hands-on cruise control
Automatic curve slowdown
Forward collision mitigation with left turn assist
Traffic sign recognition with automatic speed limit assist
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
AM/FM/digital/satellite
19 x 7.5-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
P235/55HR19 AS BSW front and rear tires
Tire pressure fill assist
One-pedal regenerative brakes
ZEV emissions
Tier 3 Bin 0 emissions
6 beverage holders
Remote-activated interior climate preconditioning
Digital instrumentation display
Evasion assist system
Power rear child safety door locks
SAE CCS DC fast charge connector
Manual front trunk
Plug and charge
Grey rear bumper rub strip
Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
4 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Gauge cluster display size: 12.30
Low level warning for washer fluid and brake fluid
Single-Speed Reduction Gear Transmission
Bidirectional charging capability
Grey bodyside cladding
Grey front bumper rub strip
Black front and rear bumper inserts
Rear right charge port door
Partial floor console
18.000 minutes
Power charge port door activation
96 month/160
250.000 kW
Keyfob charge port door release
239kW Electric Motor Engine
540 Kgs. GVWR
AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System
Grey bodyside moldings
19" X 7.5J Aero Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
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$CALL
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Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5