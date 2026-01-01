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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2024 Kia NIRO

23,126 KM

Details Description Features

$36,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Kia NIRO

EV

Watch This Vehicle
14439508

2024 Kia NIRO

EV

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Contact Seller

$36,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,126KM
VIN KNDCT3L18R5104164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E968939A
  • Mileage 23,126 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Exterior

Roof Rails
Chrome Door Handles
17" Alloy Wheels
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Active grille shutters
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Grey Wheel Well Trim

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
Electronic Parking Brake
10.65 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
digital signal processor

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Driver side knee airbag
Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
358
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Amplifier
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
Rear windshield wipers
7 Airbags
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
5 USB ports
Laminated side window glass
Heat Pump
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Synthetic Leather Seat Trim
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Driver Attention Alert
Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Seats
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Remote Control Parking
Power folding door mirrors
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
2 memory settings
external memory control
AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite Radio
170 kgs (4
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Full gauge cluster screen
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Selectable mode transmission
Driver selectable steering effort
Front windshield solar coating
Rear seat cheque warning
External acoustic pedestrian alert
Traction battery level gauge
Front Cross Traffic Mitigation
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Leatherette rear seat upholstery
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice-activated climate control
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Real-time weather
Cruise control with stop and go
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Digital/analog instrumentation display
ECO feedback display gauge
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Low level warning for coolant
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Black door mirrors
Driver seat power reclining
Passenger seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Gauge cluster display size: 10.25
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Black grille with chrome accents
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Black rear bumper rub strip
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
3 month satellite trial subscription
Metal-look side window trim
Piano black and metal-look instrument panel insert
Piano black and metal-look interior accents
Electric power/regeneration gauge
Active blind spot system
External exit warning system
Metal-look front and rear bumper inserts
Driver selectable regen levels with steering wheel controls
Heated and Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Leatherette front seat upholstery
Piano black and metal-look console insert
Proximity cargo area access release
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Front wireless smart device charging
Forward collision mitigation with left turn assist
Traffic sign recognition with automatic speed limit assist
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Sport style pedals
Branded speakers
One-pedal regenerative brakes
ZEV emissions
Tier 3 Bin 0 emissions
6 beverage holders
Remote-activated interior climate preconditioning
SAE CCS DC fast charge connector
Manual front trunk
Plug and charge
Manual charge port door activation
Smart device-as-key proximity door locks
Memory settings include: door mirrors
10.2 inch primary display
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
17 x 7-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
Grey rear bumper rub strip
Lithium ion (Li-ion)
P215/55VR17 AS BSW front and rear tires
350.000 kW
43.000 minutes
Selectable colour ambient lighting
Front charge port door
215/55R17 Tires
Single-Speed Reduction Gear Transmission
Bidirectional charging capability
Grey bodyside cladding
Grey front bumper rub strip
150kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Engine
784 Lbs) GVWR
96 month/160

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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604-777-1292

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$36,799

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Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2024 Kia NIRO