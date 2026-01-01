$23,498+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Kia Soul
2024 Kia Soul
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
53,916KM
VIN KNDJ33AU8R7903502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NE62879A
- Mileage 53,916 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Ambient Lighting
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
Exterior
18" Alloy Wheels
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Safety
6 AIRBAGS
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Additional Features
Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Manual climate control
Black side window trim
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
CVT
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Piano Black Console Insert
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
2 USB ports
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Driver Attention Alert
push-button
mechanical
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
2.0L MPI 4-cylinder engine
Manual fuel door release
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Front windshield solar coating
Rear seat cheque warning
Sequential shift control
Multi-level cargo floor
ice
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Manual folding door mirrors
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Transmission fluid temp warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Cloth front seat upholstery
Vinyl shifter boot
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black rear bumper rub strip
Black windshield trim
3 12V power outlets
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Low level warning for fuel
3 month satellite trial subscription
8 inch primary display
Active blind spot system
P205/60HR16 AS BSW front and rear tires
Metal-look front and rear bumper inserts
Hands-on cruise control
Front wireless smart device charging
18 x 7.5-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
Gauge cluster display size: 4.20
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Black grille with chrome surround
Digital instrumentation display
Smart device-as-key proximity door locks
Leatherette upholstered dashboard
10.2 inch primary display
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Heated front windshield jets
P215/55HR17 AS BSW front and rear tires
17 x 6.5-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
16 x 6.5-inch front and rear silver aluminum wheels
Piano black instrument panel insert
P235/45HR18 AS BSW front and rear tires
235/45R18 Tires
Leather and piano black steering wheel
Auto Intelligent Variable Transmission
Kia Connect Radio with Navigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Go Kia West
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing>
Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2024 Kia Soul