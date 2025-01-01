Menu
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee from $195 to $1395. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse

7,000 KM

$CALL

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross

13169294

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$CALL

Used
7,000KM
VIN JA4ATVAA8RZ610621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Blue Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC0621
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$CALL

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse