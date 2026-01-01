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2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
Location
Tricity Mitsubishi
2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4
604-464-3330
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 256425A
- Mileage 34,226 KM
Vehicle Description
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee, prep fee from $195 to $1395, and $10 VSA levy. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tricity Mitsubishi
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604-464-3330