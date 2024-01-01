Menu
Account
Sign In
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee, $599 finance placement fee, and prep fee starting at $395. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

32,223 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

ES - Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12053035

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

ES - Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,223KM
VIN JA4AHUAUXRU600790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STERLING SILVER
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,223 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee, $599 finance placement fee, and prep fee starting at $395. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto SB for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto SB 64,403 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 32,025 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE - Heated Steering Wheel, Black Wheels & Grille for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE - Heated Steering Wheel, Black Wheels & Grille 37,056 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

Contact Seller
2024 Mitsubishi RVR