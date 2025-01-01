Menu
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

32,368 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

13060712

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,368KM
VIN JA4AHUAU3RU601425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2024 Mitsubishi RVR