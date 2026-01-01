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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2024 Nissan Sentra

29,079 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Sentra

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14178682

2024 Nissan Sentra

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Contact Seller

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,079KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV9RY357932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,079 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear side impact airbags

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Hill start assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Exterior

16" Alloy Wheels
Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
Door Ajar Warning
4 Doors
trunk
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Black side window trim
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
CVT
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Console Insert
speed sensitive volume
Urethane steering wheel
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
3 USB ports
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Driver Attention Alert
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
10 Airbags
AM/FM audio system with 6 speakers
AM/FM/Satellite
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Rear seat cheque warning
ice
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver and passenger side knee airbag
Driver visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Voice activated audio controls
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Power cargo area access release
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Manual folding door mirrors
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
36 month/unlimited
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Black front bumper rub strip
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Black grille with chrome accents
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Window grid audio antenna
Low level warning for fuel
Carpet trunk lid trim
3 month satellite trial subscription
Analog instrumentation display
8 inch primary display
16 x 6.5-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
P205/60HR16 AS BSW front and rear tires
Leatherette shifter boot
Tire pressure fill assist
6 beverage holders
Gauge cluster display size: 7.00
Front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
4 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Premium cloth front seat upholstery
Premium cloth rear seat upholstery
Full Tank of Fuel and Floor Mats
2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder Engine
Black rear bumper insert
205/60R16 AS Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2024 Nissan Sentra