Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>8-way power seat adjuster, keyless open and start, remote vehicle start, rain-sensing front windshield wipers, HD surround vision, rear pedestrian alert, traffic sign recognition, leather seats, heated seats, wireless charging, automatic vehicle hold brake, automatic stop/start, adaptive cruise control, active noise cancellation, lane keep assist, 11-inch driver information center, 11.3-inch LCD display with Google built-in</p> <p>Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.</p> Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

3,399 KM

Details Description Features

$44,639

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

ACTIV automatic stop/start, adaptive cruise control, active noise cancellation, lane keep assist, 11-inch

Watch This Vehicle
13327097

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

ACTIV automatic stop/start, adaptive cruise control, active noise cancellation, lane keep assist, 11-inch

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 13327097
  2. 13327097
  3. 13327097
  4. 13327097
  5. 13327097
  6. 13327097
  7. 13327097
  8. 13327097
  9. 13327097
  10. 13327097
  11. 13327097
  12. 13327097
  13. 13327097
  14. 13327097
  15. 13327097
  16. 13327097
  17. 13327097
  18. 13327097
  19. 13327097
  20. 13327097
  21. 13327097
  22. 13327097
  23. 13327097
  24. 13327097
  25. 13327097
Contact Seller

$44,639

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,399KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXSEG0SL205591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,399 KM

Vehicle Description

8-way power seat adjuster, keyless open and start, remote vehicle start, rain-sensing front windshield wipers, HD surround vision, rear pedestrian alert, traffic sign recognition, leather seats, heated seats, wireless charging, automatic vehicle hold brake, automatic stop/start, adaptive cruise control, active noise cancellation, lane keep assist, 11-inch driver information center, 11.3-inch LCD display with Google built-in

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.



Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2023 Mitsubishi RVR ES for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Mitsubishi RVR ES 79,431 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac ATS 2.5L for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2014 Cadillac ATS 2.5L 162,255 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van 24,947 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,639

+ taxes & licensing>

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2025 Chevrolet Equinox