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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV

91,668 KM

Details Description Features

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2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV

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14220101

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Used
91,668KM
VIN 3GN7DSRP2SS181278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,668 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist System
Trailer Wiring Harness
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Hill start assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Multi-link front suspension

Seating

8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Traffic sign recognition
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
ENGINE
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
000 km
Black side window trim
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
8 Airbags
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
Rear windshield wipers
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
4 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
6-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
AM/FM/Satellite
external memory control
EVOTEX SEAT TRIM
275/40R21 all-season blackwall
SiriusXM with 360L Trial Subscription
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Built-in virtual assistant
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Full gauge cluster screen
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Mobile app access
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Rear seat cheque warning
Vehicle to trailer hitching assist
External acoustic pedestrian alert
Traction battery level gauge
Front left charge port door
Front Cross Traffic Mitigation
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver and passenger side knee airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Driver seat with 4-way power lumbar
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Leatherette rear seat upholstery
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice-activated climate control
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Cruise control with stop and go
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Turn signal on warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Following distance alert
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Driver seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch up window
Body-coloured door mirrors
Black rear bumper rub strip
Front passenger seat with 6-way directional controls
Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Smart device app link
Turn-by-turn navigation system
72 month/160
Electric power/regeneration gauge
Active blind spot system
Driver selectable regen levels with steering wheel controls
Leatherette front seat upholstery
Proximity cargo area access release
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Front wireless smart device charging
Tire pressure fill assist
Keyfob window control
Forward collision mitigation with pedestrian impact prevention
Front and rear one-touch down windows
4 door entry light(s)
One-pedal regenerative brakes
ZEV emissions
Tier 3 Bin 0 emissions
Remote-activated interior climate preconditioning
Digital instrumentation display
SAE CCS DC fast charge connector
Aerial view camera
Plug and charge
Manual charge port door activation
Front mounted camera
Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
4 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Selectable colour ambient lighting
Proximity key for doors and hands-free start
Low level warning for washer fluid and brake fluid
Proximity/PEPS
24 month/24
Front accent lighting
Rear pedestrian detection prevention
96 month/160
Gauge cluster display size: 11.00
None (electric Drive Unit) Transmission
Self Sealing Tires
21" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels
17.7" Diagonal Advanced Colour LCD Display
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats Cushion and Seatback
17.7 inch primary display
150.000 kW
36.000 minutes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV