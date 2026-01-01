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2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
20,490KM
VIN KM8JCDD17SU341263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,490 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Powertrain
6-Speed Automatic
Exterior
Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Trailer Sway Control
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear lip spoiler
Black rear bumper
Dark chrome grille
Tire mobility kit
Active grille shutters
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Black Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Window Trim
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear side impact airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
digital signal processor
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Additional Features
HYBRID
Automatic
DOHC
4 Doors
fuel
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Intercooled Turbo
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
270
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Variable Valve Control
Black side window trim
Amplifier
Variable intake manifold
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
8 Airbags
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Piano Black Console Insert
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
I4
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
4 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROLWITH STOP AND GO
Piano Black Interior Accents
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Driver Attention Alert
Real-Time Traffic
push-button
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
235/55R19 all-season tires
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Full gauge cluster screen
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Regenerative brakes
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
regular unleaded
Selectable mode transmission
Driver selectable steering effort
Front windshield solar coating
Rear seat cheque warning
Selectable Terrain Modes
Multi-level cargo floor
External acoustic pedestrian alert
Traction battery level gauge
6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Black door mirrors
Driver seat power reclining
Gauge cluster display size: 10.25
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black windshield trim
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Metal-look rear bumper rub strip
3 month satellite trial subscription
Turn-by-turn navigation system
Low level warning for oil
Vehicle tracker with vehicle slowdown
Hybrid electric motor alternator
Hybrid electric motor starter
Electric power/regeneration gauge
External exit warning system
Driver selectable regen levels with steering wheel controls
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
12.3 inch primary display
Hands-on cruise control
Proximity cargo area access release
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Front wireless smart device charging
Forward collision mitigation with left turn assist
Traffic sign recognition with automatic speed limit assist
First and second-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Sport style pedals
19 x 7.5-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
P235/55HR19 AS BSW front and rear tires
Branded speakers
Keyfob window control
Black front bumper insert
Smart device-as-key proximity door locks
Front mounted engine
Spark ignition system
Transverse mounted engine
Aluminum engine block
Aluminum cylinder head
Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Selectable colour ambient lighting
Cloth instrument panel insert
HEV (hybrid electric vehicle)
1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC I4 Engine
Metal-look front bumper rub strip
1.6L I-4 gasoline direct injection
1.6L I-4 DOHC
Simulated suede and leather rear seat upholstery
Stainless steel single exhaust with polished tailpipe finisher
96 month/160
Simulated suede and leather front seat upholstery
N-Line Exclusive Suede/Leather Seat Trim
Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/XM Premium Audio System Radio
engine with 178HP
19" X 7.5J Aluminum Wheels N-Line Exclusive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
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604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid