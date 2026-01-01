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2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid
2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
38,406KM
VIN KNDPVCDG0S7209077
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC1268
- Mileage 38,406 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Selective service internet access
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Powertrain
6-Speed Automatic
Exterior
Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Trailer Sway Control
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear lip spoiler
Black rear bumper
Active grille shutters
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
17" Alloy Wheels
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear side impact airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Additional Features
HYBRID
Automatic
4 Doors
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
270
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
8 Airbags
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
Rear windshield wipers
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
4 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Synthetic Leather Seat Trim
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Real-Time Traffic
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Regenerative brakes
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Driver selectable steering effort
Rear seat cheque warning
Multi-level cargo floor
External acoustic pedestrian alert
Traction battery level gauge
Vehicle tracker
Electrically Heated Front Windshield
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Leatherette rear seat upholstery
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Real-time weather
Cruise control with stop and go
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
Heated rear wiper park
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Driver seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black windshield trim
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Metal-look rear bumper rub strip
Low level warning for fuel
3 month satellite trial subscription
Hybrid electric motor alternator
Hybrid electric motor starter
Black grille with metal-look accents
Metal-look side window trim
Piano black and metal-look instrument panel insert
Electric power/regeneration gauge
Active blind spot system
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Leatherette front seat upholstery
Piano black and metal-look door panel insert
Piano black and metal-look console insert
12.3 inch primary display
Front wireless smart device charging
Forward collision mitigation with left turn assist
Metal-look front bumper insert
Gauge cluster display size: 4.20
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Smart device-as-key proximity door locks
17 x 7-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
Lithium ion (Li-ion)
P235/65HR17 AS BSW front and rear tires
AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System
HEV (hybrid electric vehicle)
96 month/160
96 month/150
235/65R17 Tires
1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC CVVT Engine
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
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604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid