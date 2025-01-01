Menu
Account
Sign In
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee from $195 to $1395. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2025 Porsche Macan

78,001 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Porsche Macan

Watch This Vehicle
13169303

2025 Porsche Macan

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

  1. 13169303
  2. 13169303
  3. 13169303
  4. 13169303
  5. 13169303
  6. 13169303
  7. 13169303
  8. 13169303
  9. 13169303
  10. 13169303
  11. 13169303
  12. 13169303
  13. 13169303
  14. 13169303
  15. 13169303
  16. 13169303
  17. 13169303
  18. 13169303
  19. 13169303
  20. 13169303
  21. 13169303
  22. 13169303
  23. 13169303
  24. 13169303
  25. 13169303
  26. 13169303
  27. 13169303
  28. 13169303
  29. 13169303
  30. 13169303
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,001KM
VIN WP1AA2A52SLB02116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC2116
  • Mileage 78,001 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee from $195 to $1395. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2025 Porsche Macan for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2025 Porsche Macan 78,001 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 7,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback 122,896 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2025 Porsche Macan