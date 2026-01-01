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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2025 Toyota Corolla

31,086 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle
13979661

2025 Toyota Corolla

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Contact Seller

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,086KM
VIN JTDBCMFE4S3095108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,086 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
15" Alloy Wheels
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
P195/65R15 tires
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Projector beam headlights
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Tire mobility kit
Active grille shutters
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Driver side knee airbag
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear side impact airbags
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
fuel
trunk
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
56
000 km
207
Black side window trim
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
CVT
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
classic silver metallic
speed sensitive volume
Urethane steering wheel
4-wheel disk brakes
4 USB ports
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Driver Attention Alert
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Front Passenger Seat Cushion Airbag
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
10 Airbags
8" Toyota Multimedia
AM/FM/Satellite
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Regenerative brakes
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Internet radio capability
Selectable mode transmission
Rear seat cheque warning
External acoustic pedestrian alert
Traction battery level gauge
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Cruise control with stop and go
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Keyfob trunk control
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
36 month/unlimited
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Stainless steel single exhaust
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Cloth front seat upholstery
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black rear bumper rub strip
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Heated windshield wiper park
Carpet trunk lid trim
3 month satellite trial subscription
Low level warning for oil
Hybrid electric motor alternator
Hybrid electric motor starter
Piano black and metal-look instrument panel insert
8 inch primary display
Electric power/regeneration gauge
External exit warning system
Piano black and metal-look console insert
Leatherette shifter boot
Hands-on cruise control
Automatic curve slowdown
Forward collision mitigation with left turn assist
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
Evasion assist system
Sliding front seat centre armrest
Gauge cluster display size: 7.00
Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Manual cargo area access release
1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC Engine
96 month/160
120 month/240
Pre-wiring for turn-by-turn navigation system
Continuously Variable (eCVT) Transmission
P195/65SR15 AS BSW front and rear tires
Thermal coolant storage system
15 x 6.5-inch front and rear silver w/painted accents aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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604-777-1292

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$31,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2025 Toyota Corolla