Menu
Account
Sign In
If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2025 Toyota Corolla

20,750 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle
14111578

2025 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 14111578
  2. 14111578
  3. 14111578
  4. 14111578
  5. 14111578
  6. 14111578
  7. 14111578
  8. 14111578
  9. 14111578
  10. 14111578
  11. 14111578
  12. 14111578
  13. 14111578
  14. 14111578
  15. 14111578
  16. 14111578
  17. 14111578
  18. 14111578
  19. 14111578
  20. 14111578
  21. 14111578
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
20,750KM
VIN JTNK4MBE3S3246146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,750 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Selective service internet access
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
P195/65R15 tires
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
Electronic Parking Brake
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Exterior

LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Rocker Panel Extensions
Tire mobility kit
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Driver side knee airbag
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear side impact airbags
Traffic sign recognition
Front Cross Traffic Warning

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
fuel
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Black side window trim
Sport front bucket seats
15" steel wheels
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
classic silver metallic
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
4-wheel disk brakes
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Driver Attention Alert
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
Front Passenger Seat Cushion Airbag
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
10 Airbags
8" Toyota Multimedia
AM/FM/Satellite
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Internet radio capability
Selectable mode transmission
Driver selectable steering effort
Rear seat cheque warning
ice
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Cruise control with stop and go
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Transmission fluid temp warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Heated rear wiper park
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
36 month/unlimited
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Heated windshield wiper park
3 month satellite trial subscription
Low level warning for oil
Piano black and metal-look instrument panel insert
8 inch primary display
Piano black and metal-look console insert
Leatherette shifter boot
Hands-on cruise control
Automatic curve slowdown
Forward collision mitigation with left turn assist
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
Evasion assist system
Galvanized steel/aluminum/composite body panels with side impact beams
Black rear bumper insert
Direct-Shift Continuously Variable Transmission
10-speed automatic/CVT
Connected Services
2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Kia West

Used 2023 Kia Rio 5-Door for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Kia Rio 5-Door 39,215 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic SEDAN for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Honda Civic SEDAN 37,467 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Tesla Model Y 63,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Go Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Kia West

Go Kia West

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2025 Toyota Corolla