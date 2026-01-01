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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2026 Kia NIRO

2,722 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Kia NIRO

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14178640

2026 Kia NIRO

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Used
2,722KM
VIN KNDCR3LE0T5316467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,722 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material

Exterior

Roof Rails
16" Alloy Wheels
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Active grille shutters
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Hill start assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
Electronic Parking Brake

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Driver side knee airbag
Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
fuel
Rear beverage holders
Power Fuel Door Release
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
240
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Piano Black Console Insert
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
Rear windshield wipers
7 Airbags
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
5 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Driver Attention Alert
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
AM/FM/Satellite
external memory control
AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Full gauge cluster screen
Key in vehicle warning
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Regenerative brakes
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Driver selectable steering effort
Front windshield solar coating
Rear seat cheque warning
Sequential shift control
External acoustic pedestrian alert
Traction battery level gauge
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice-activated climate control
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Real-time weather
Cruise control with stop and go
Power cargo area access release
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Transmission fluid temp warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Driver seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Gauge cluster display size: 10.25
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Black rear bumper rub strip
Front passenger seat with 6-way directional controls
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Passenger seat manual reclining
3 month satellite trial subscription
Turn-by-turn navigation system
Low level warning for oil
1.6L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT HEV Engine
6-Speed DCT Transmission
205/60R16 Tires
Hybrid electric motor alternator
Hybrid electric motor starter
6-speed auto-shift manual
Lithium polymer (LiPo)
Black grille with metal-look accents
Metal-look side window trim
Piano black and metal-look instrument panel insert
Piano black and metal-look interior accents
Electric power/regeneration gauge
Active blind spot system
External exit warning system
16 x 6.5-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
P205/60HR16 AS BSW front and rear tires
Metal-look front and rear bumper inserts
Driver selectable regen levels with steering wheel controls
Gauge cluster display size: 4.30
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Leatherette shifter boot
Hands-on cruise control
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Front wireless smart device charging
Forward collision mitigation with left turn assist
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
6 beverage holders
Remote-activated interior climate preconditioning
10.2 inch primary display
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Selectable colour ambient lighting
Cloth and leatherette front seat upholstery
Cloth and leatherette rear seat upholstery
Cloth and Synthetic Leather Seat Trim
96 month/160
96 month/150

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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2026 Kia NIRO