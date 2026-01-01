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2026 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid
2026 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
33,957KM
VIN KNDRJDJH8T5444444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,957 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
Powertrain
6-Speed Automatic
Exterior
Roof Rails
19" Alloy Wheels
Monotone Paint
Trailer Sway Control
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Chrome side window trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Bodyside Insert
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Hill Descent Control
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Safety
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Driver side knee airbag
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear side impact airbags
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Additional Features
Carpet
Automatic
4 Doors
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Power Fuel Door Release
Deep Tinted Windows
360
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
235/55R19 tires
4-wheel disk brakes
5 USB ports
7 USB ports
Laminated side window glass
Cushion Tilt
Passenger visor mirror
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Driver Attention Alert
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
9 Airbags
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Regenerative brakes
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Driver selectable steering effort
Front windshield solar coating
Rear seat cheque warning
Multi-level cargo floor
External acoustic pedestrian alert
Traction battery level gauge
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Electronic stability control system with anti-roll
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
2 rear seat head restraints
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Leatherette rear seat upholstery
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice-activated climate control
Rear headliner/pillar climate control ducts
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Cruise control with stop and go
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Driver seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Cloth front seat upholstery
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black rear bumper rub strip
Black windshield trim
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Low level warning for fuel
3 month satellite trial subscription
Hybrid electric motor alternator
Hybrid electric motor starter
Lithium polymer (LiPo)
Piano black and metal-look interior accents
Electric power/regeneration gauge
Active blind spot system
Metal-look front and rear bumper inserts
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Leatherette front seat upholstery
Piano black and metal-look console insert
12.3 inch primary display
Hands-on cruise control
Proximity cargo area access release
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Front wireless smart device charging
Forward collision mitigation with left turn assist
Traffic sign recognition with automatic speed limit assist
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
AM/FM/digital/satellite
19 x 7.5-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
P235/55HR19 AS BSW front and rear tires
Black grille with chrome surround
Crank-down spare tire
Fixed second-row seats
Manual reclining second-row seats
Fold forward second-row seatback
Second-row seats with manual fore and aft
Fixed third-row seats
50-50 folding third-row passenger seat
Front facing third-row seat
Manual fold into floor third-row seat
Height adjustable third-row head restraints
2 third-row head restraints
Third-row split-bench seat
Digital instrumentation display
Power rear child safety door locks
Manual charge port door activation
LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
Rear climate control system
Second-row bucket seats
Second-row seat mounted armrests
Gauge cluster display size: 4.00
Rear right charge port door
Power third-row restraint control
6 Passenger Seating Capacity
96 month/160
96 month/150
50-50 folding second-row seats
AM/FM/MP3/HD/satellite Radio
1.6L Turbo 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC CVVT Engine
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Go Kia West
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2026 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid