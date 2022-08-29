Menu
1998 Jeep TJ

164,254 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Island Honda

250-338-7761

1998 Jeep TJ

1998 Jeep TJ

Sahara

1998 Jeep TJ

Sahara

Location

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,254KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9275308
  • Stock #: B3226A
  • VIN: 1J4FY49SXWP792621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Green/Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 164,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Sahara, Hard Top, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, AM/FM Radio, CD Player and so much more!

 

Call for pricing or stop in to Island Honda Courtenay today!

 

Come and see us at Island Honda and experience our huge state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands best selection of new and fully reconditioned and inspected pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable product consultants and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, no matter your current credit situation. If youd like to test drive or even complete your purchase from the comfort of your home or business, please head to the easy Buy From Home tabs on our homepage.

 

See you soon! 

 

*All prices listed do not include $495 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

 

Dealer#30592

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player

