$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-338-7761
1998 Jeep TJ
Sahara
Location
Island Honda
1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-338-7761
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9275308
- Stock #: B3226A
- VIN: 1J4FY49SXWP792621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Green/Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 164,254 KM
Vehicle Description
Sahara, Hard Top, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, AM/FM Radio, CD Player and so much more!
Call for pricing or stop in to Island Honda Courtenay today!
Come and see us at Island Honda and experience our huge state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands best selection of new and fully reconditioned and inspected pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable product consultants and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, no matter your current credit situation. If youd like to test drive or even complete your purchase from the comfort of your home or business, please head to the easy Buy From Home tabs on our homepage.
See you soon!
*All prices listed do not include $495 documentation fee and applicable taxes.
Dealer#30592
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.