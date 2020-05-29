Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2004 Honda Element

2004 Honda Element

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda Element

LX

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 5065221
  2. 5065221
  3. 5065221
Contact Seller

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 227,526KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5065221
  • Stock #: TR3657C
  • VIN: 5J6YH28374L002106
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Key-less Entry are a few of the features this Element comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 2.4L 4cylinder engine and has All Wheel Drive!



Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# TR3657C



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

2004 Honda Element L...
 277,526 KM
$5,998 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento EX ...
 86,224 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 140,460 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory