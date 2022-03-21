Menu
2005 Land Rover LR3

166,860 KM

Details Description

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2005 Land Rover LR3

2005 Land Rover LR3

SE

2005 Land Rover LR3

SE

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

166,860KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8873996
  Stock #: SR4201B
  VIN: SALAE25415A312125

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 166,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Vehicle for different terrain types. The height is adjustable to suit the terrain, theres seating for Seven, Stow Away 3Rd Row Seats, Cargo Cover, Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, BlueTooth, Navigation, Power Locks and Windows, Sunroof, Roof Racks, Remote Entry, Fog Lamps.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # SR4201B


 


Dealer # 30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

