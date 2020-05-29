Menu
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2006 Honda Element

w/Y Pkg

Location

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 210,466KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5200970
  • Stock #: U27269A
  • VIN: 5J6YH28756L800612
Exterior Colour
Green
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

