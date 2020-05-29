Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Westview Ford

844-883-1780

Contact Seller
2006 Hyundai Tucson

2006 Hyundai Tucson

4dr GL FWD 2.7L Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Hyundai Tucson

4dr GL FWD 2.7L Auto

Location

Westview Ford

4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2

844-883-1780

  1. 5199293
  2. 5199293
  3. 5199293
  4. 5199293
  5. 5199293
  6. 5199293
  7. 5199293
  8. 5199293
  9. 5199293
  10. 5199293
Contact Seller

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,210KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5199293
  • Stock #: 18613A
  • VIN: KM8JM12D26U305480
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Tucson-c7798710.html

2006 Hyundai Tucson comes equipped with an Automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, AM/FM CD player and a Large trunk for a low, low price!!!

We proudly service Courtenay, Comox, the surrounding areas, Powell River and the Sunshine Coast! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtenay.

Dealer# 10773
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westview Ford

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 69,290 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 110,937 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 72,320 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Westview Ford

Westview Ford

4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2

Call Dealer

844-883-XXXX

(click to show)

844-883-1780

Quick Links
Directions Inventory