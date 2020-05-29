+ taxes & licensing
844-883-1780
4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2
844-883-1780
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Tucson-c7798710.html
2006 Hyundai Tucson comes equipped with an Automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, AM/FM CD player and a Large trunk for a low, low price!!!
We proudly service Courtenay, Comox, the surrounding areas, Powell River and the Sunshine Coast! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtenay.
Dealer# 10773
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2