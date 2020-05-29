2006 Hyundai Tucson

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Porte-bagages (toit)

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Sièges tissu

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.