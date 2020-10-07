2006 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Tapis protecteurs Toit ouvrant Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares antibrouillard Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Vitres électriques Toit ouvrant en verre Transmission Automatique Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête Coussins gonflables latéraux Direction assistée Prise Auxiliaire Radio avec lecteur CD Air climatisé Ouvre-porte de garage intégré Intérieur en cuir 4 Roues motrices Coussins gonflables Sièges électriques Télédéverrouillage Toit ouvrant électrique Lampes de lecture arrière Rétroviseurs Portes électriques Transmission Automatique - 7 vitesses Volant réglable Volant en cuir Prise de courant Banquette arrière divisée Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur Roues en alliage Système anti-vol Coussin gonflable côté passager Freins assistés Entrée sans clé Contrôle du climat Radio AM / FM Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager Ensemble d'éclairage de commodité Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager Soutien lombaire siège conducteur Siège électrique côté conducteur Siège électrique côté passager Sièges mémoire Soutien lombaire siège passager Pneus de performance Chauffe-bloc Rétroviseurs réglables à l'intérieur

