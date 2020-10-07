2006 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

This mid sized Mercedes SUV is a very quiet ride, and the 4 wheel drive is great in snow!
Comox Valley Dodge offers 1st rate service as well as the best prices in British Columbia. We also have travel vouchers for our out-of-town customers so you can take full advantage of savings AND get an Island vehicle. Comox Valley Dodge is your full Proposal Dodge Dealership on Vancouver Island. We offer free appraisals and free credit evaluations up front with no obligations and will provide you exact numbers on the vehicle you wish to trade in, so you can go home and make an informed decision. We will deliver to anywhere in BC and will pay your way to come to the Comox Valley.
*The online price noted may be lower or raised depending on market conditions.
* All prices include Freight and PDI on new vehicles.
*All prices plus applicable taxes, documentation of $499 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $86 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599.
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599. Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase. Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199. Financing Fee of $499 when applicable. Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan.
Vehicle Features
Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Vitres électriques
Toit ouvrant en verre
Transmission Automatique
Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Prise Auxiliaire
Radio avec lecteur CD
Air climatisé
Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
Intérieur en cuir
4 Roues motrices
Coussins gonflables
Sièges électriques
Télédéverrouillage
Toit ouvrant électrique
Lampes de lecture arrière
Rétroviseurs
Portes électriques
Transmission Automatique - 7 vitesses
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Prise de courant
Banquette arrière divisée
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Roues en alliage
Système anti-vol
Coussin gonflable côté passager
Freins assistés
Entrée sans clé
Contrôle du climat
Radio AM / FM
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager
Ensemble d'éclairage de commodité
Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur
Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Siège électrique côté conducteur
Siège électrique côté passager
Sièges mémoire
Soutien lombaire siège passager
Pneus de performance
Chauffe-bloc
Rétroviseurs réglables à l'intérieur
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.