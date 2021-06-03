+ taxes & licensing
250-338-5777
475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4
250-338-5777
+ taxes & licensing
NO ACCIDENTS - BC CAR - HITCH RECEIVER - ROOF RACKS - MOONROOF - AIR CONDITIONING - CRUISE CONTROL - AND MORE! Call Mike at Courtenay Mazda and ask me all about this 2006 Nissan X-Trail. This Nissan has a 2.5L 4 cylinder producing 165hp. This Nissan is loaded with hitch receiver, roof racks, moonroof, cruise control, automatic transmission, AC, aux input, 60/40 split folding rear seats, 6 way adjustable seat with height adjustment and so much more. I’ve noticed tons of space inside the cabin. It’s a on-off road cruiser with the benefit of small car fuel economy, great visibility, fun to drive and a high level of safety equipment to keep your confidence levels high. Around town it’s easy to park and on the highway you’ll glide effortlessly to get to your destination. The condition tells me it’s been very well looked after and it’s been through a multipoint inspection with the fluids changed for a low cost of ownership. This could be your next SUV if you’re in the market for a Nissan X-Trail call Mike at Courtenay Mazda and arrange a test drive today. Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.CourtenayMazda.com We are a family-run, locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales, and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-844-279-9763 or locally at 250-338-5777. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location across from Costco and Crown Isle in Courtenay, BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Hundreds more on-line to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility, meet our staff and join us for a coffee! We are the one of the busiest pre-owned vehicle dealerships on Vancouver Island. Along with our fine line of New Mazda cars and Used Mazda vehicles, we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars, Trucks, Vans, CUV’s and SUV’s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need, no matter your current credit situation, without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 20 years, Courtenay Mazda has been a trusted and respected used car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck, and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality, reliable used cars and trucks, and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval, help you restore your credit, and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes, leasing, other options, installation, administration, $499 Dealer Documentation Fee and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Courtenay Mazda - MVSA Certified #40158
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4