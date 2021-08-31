2007 Honda CR-V

Sale $10,999 + taxes & licensing 2 5 2 , 9 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7688140

7688140 Stock #: P5294

P5294 VIN: 5J6RE48757L815007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aberdeen Green Met.

Interior Colour OLIVE LEATHER

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5294

Mileage 252,964 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.